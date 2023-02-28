LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Holiday World & Splashin' Safari and Kings Island were both named among the top 17 amusement parks in America by U.S. News and World Report.
Here's the full description of why Holiday World, in Santa Claus, Indiana, is listed by the outlet as being among the best in the country.
"Located in southern Indiana, Holiday World & Splashin' Safari aims to offer family fun for thrifty travelers. Guests get complimentary soft drinks, sunscreen, Wi-Fi and parking at the property, and admission includes access to both the amusement park and the adjoining water park. Famous rides include the Thunderbird steel roller coaster, which propels riders from zero to 60 mph in 3.5 seconds, as well as the Cheetah Chase water coaster, which sends families on a wet and wild ride filled with a water-powered launch."
And here is the description of Kings Island, just north of Cincinnati, on why it's one of the 17 best amusement parks in America, according to the outlet:
"Kings Island is a 364-acre theme park with its own water park located about 25 miles north of Cincinnati, Ohio. Rides for little kids are front and center here, with a carousel, bumper cars, small roller coasters and more at Planet Snoopy. Thrill-seekers won't be disappointed, however, since Kings Island also offers more than a dozen adventurous coasters and rides for older visitors. The Beast, which opened to the public in 1979, still holds the record for the longest wooden roller coaster in the world, and Orion is the fastest, tallest and longest steel coaster at the park. Visitors who want to stay at this top Ohio attraction should check out Camp Cedar, which offers luxury rental cottages and camping facilities. Alternatively, stay in one of the best hotels in Cincinnati and visit the amusement park after you've had time to explore the city."
Also on the list were:
- Cedar Point in Sandusky, Ohio
- Knott's Berry Farm in Buena Park, California
- Kennywood in West Mifflin, Pennsylvania
- Fun Spot America in Orlando, Florida
- Six Flags Magic Mountain in Valencia, California
- Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida
- SeaWorld San Diego in San Diego, California
- Busch Gardens Tampa Bay in Tampa, Florida
- Silver Dollar City in Branson, Missouri
- Disneyland Park in Anaheim, California
- Universal Orlando Resort in Orlando, Florida
- Knoebels Amusement Resort in Elysburg, Pennsylvania
- Hersheypark in Hershey, Pennsylvania
- Dollywood in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee
- Universal Studios Hollywood in Universal City, California
