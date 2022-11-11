LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- In an effort to speed up transactions, Holiday World & Splashin' Safari will accept only plastic in 2023.
People who prefer cash will have the option of using several kiosks throughout the park to convert their cash to a prepaid gift card. The switch will allow faster and smoother operations and increase security, according to a news release from park officials.
"We're always looking for ways to improve our Guests’ experience,” Leah Koch-Blumhardt, director of communications and aourth-generation owner of Holiday World, said in a news release Friday. "Every day, our Food & Beverage Team serves tens of thousands of people lunch in just about 3 hours. Small changes, such as removing slower cash transactions, can make a huge difference in our service time."
Here are the cards that will be accepted:
- Discover
- Master Card
- Visa
- HoliCash
- New in 2023: ReadyCARD, available through our cash-to-card kiosks
All locations in the parks will accept regular credit cards, Apple Pay, Google Pay, HoliCash, and ReadyCARD.
Guests who prefer cash can use five cash-to-card kiosks locations will available at the front gate and throughout the park. The service is completely anonymous and free. And the cards can be used outside of the park anywhere most credit cards are accepted.
Learn more about loading cash on a card by visiting HolidayWorld.com/Cashless.
The theme park in Santa Claus, Indiana, is scheduled to open for its 77th Season on May 6, 2023. Season Passes are available for a $45 discount now through November 15. Passes now include the FREE Pre-K Pass for children who will be 4 and 5 on May 6.
Once again this year, Holiday World will feature its Holidays in the Sky Drone & Firework Spectacular from June 17 to July 30, which now has 400 drones.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.