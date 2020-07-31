LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Holiday World's rides were ranked among the top 10 in the country in a USA Today "10 Best" poll.
Fans were asked to vote for their favorite wooden coaster and water park from 20 amusement parks that were nominated nationally in USA Today.
The roller coaster The Voyage was ranked fourth on the list after being ranked seventh in 2019. The 1.2-mile long coaster is among the longest wooden coasters in the world, according to a news release.
Splashin' Safari, the water park at Holiday World, earned the No. 2 spot in the poll.
Holiday World is open through Aug. 10.
