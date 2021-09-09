LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- You can tour nine custom-built homes during Homearama, and it starts Saturday.
The showcase returns to Norton Commons this year for the fourth time. Organizers said it takes landscape and architectural design inspiration from historic Old Louisville, but it also features the latest trends in interior styles and smart home conveniences.
The Homearama tour is open from Sept. 11-26. Tickets are available on Homearama.com for $12.
Children 12 and under are admitted free.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.