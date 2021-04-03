LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- There's a renewed push to build a homeless shelter in Bullitt County as the pandemic pushes more people out of work and onto the streets.
Gathering outside of Mercy Hill Church in Shepherdsville, one group brainstormed how to get a homeless shelter in Bullitt County.
John Claypoole is passionate about building a permanent shelter and resource center. For him, it's personal.
"At 17 years old, I was homeless. I was a drug addict. I was an alcoholic. I slept behind dumpsters. I slept in cars. I slept anywhere I could," said Claypoole, remembering how local churches helped him along the path out of addiction.
"Eventually got my GED," he said. "I was able to get a job. I eventually got my CDL and made a profession of driving a truck."
The effort is being spearheaded by Mark 12 Ministries, the same group that pitched heated military tents during the winter, keeping people warm during the worst of the pandemic.
"We're considered a resource desert here in Bullitt County, with not many services for those who are impoverished or who are homeless," said Perry Cooke, executive director of Mark 12 Ministries.
According to Cooke, Bullitt County is one of the largest counties in the state without a homeless shelter and the only county surrounding Louisville without one.
He says 300 children in the Bullitt County school system experience homelessness.
"We have a lot of what's called 'invisible homelessness,'" said Cooke. "Those are people that have lost their homes and their apartments, things like that, and they live in their cars or truck stops."
Cooke said building a shelter will take the support of county officials.
"I would just ask them to look inside their heart and think about, what if it was my granddaughter, my son, my niece, my nephew?" said Claypoole, adding that helping the homeless is helping the future of Bullitt County.
"The kids that they're helping down by the river, that's sleeping by the river, could be the next judge-executive or could be the next mayor, you don't know," said Claypoole. "Give them the chance to be the next generation to come up and help this community."
