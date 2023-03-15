LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Honda is planning to move all production of Accord cars to its Indiana manufacturing plant by 2025, the automaker announced Tuesday.
Honda is consolidating two assembly lines at a Marysville, Ohio, plant for production of EVs and EV components, FOX59 reported. The change in location comes as Honda is pushing to prepare for electric vehicle production in the U.S.
The plant in Greensburg, Indiana, known as the Indiana Auto Plant, plans to house all Accord production in 2025.
"This will maintain production volume of an important core model for Honda customers, while enabling MAP to transition to EV production," Honda said in its release.
Ohio manufacturing employees will specialize in EV production, according to Honda.
