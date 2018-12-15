LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A well-known Louisville pastor now has an honorary street sign.
The sign for Dr. James E. Miller Way was unveiled Saturday morning on the corner of Golden Rule Way near the Immanuel Baptist Church, which was formerly the home of the Lampton Baptist Church.
A crowd gathered to honor Miller, who preached at Lampton baptist for more than 40 years. He passed away in September.
Miller was a civil rights advocate, and was passionate about fair housing and education.
Those who knew him say he was always there for anyone who needed him.
