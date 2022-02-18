LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Hope Southern Indiana held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Friday at its new facility on Bono Road in New Albany.
The building and adjacent property were previously owned by the New Albany Housing Authority, which was purchased by Hope Southern Indiana last December.
Hope Southern Indiana, a nonprofit, has worked for 10 years to purchase the facility.
"This is a very special moment to see this come to fruition," said Angela Graf, executive director of Hope Southern Indiana. "We can't be more excited to plant permanent roots in New Albany to continue our services."
Hope Southern Indiana works to build bridges between churches and the community. It provides a variety of services like helping families through crisis and food insecurity.
"Our mission is going to change a little bit because we are going to do more long-term programs," Graf said. "We're going to follow families 12 to 18 months. It gives us a little bit more flexibility to hang in there with families."
Hope Southern Indiana have been tenants of the building since 2011.
