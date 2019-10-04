LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Keeneland officials say one horse was euthanized on scene after sustaining a leg injury during Friday's fourth race and another was injured.
Race horse Stella d'Oro was euthanized after a "catastrophic injury" that took place during the race. Another horse, Fast Dreamer, was taken off the track for evaluation after an injury to her right front leg.
Keeneland's equine safety director, Dr. George Mundy, released a statement:
"Keeneland remains committed to the welfare of all involved in this sport we love so much. The safety of the horses and riders participating at Keeneland is priority No. 1. Keeneland has instituted some of the strongest safety and integrity protocols in the nations, and we are a leading advocate for further reforms to make the sport as safe as possible."
The Kentucky Horse Racing Commission is investigating, and Keeneland will conduct a review of the incidents. Results will be made public when completed.
