LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A horse that survived a shooting in eastern Kentucky has given birth.

The Kentucky Humane Society is caring for three horses from the herd, a pregnant mare named Hope, her colt, Knox, and her filly, Diamond, at Willow Hope Farm in Simpsonville.

Hope just gave birth to a healthy colt Sunday.

Twenty-one horses were killed near the border of Pike and Floyd counties back in December. There's a $20,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.

The Kentucky Humane Society said anyone who would like to help name Hope's foal can make a $1,000 donation.

Related Stories:

Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.

Tags