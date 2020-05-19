LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A horse that survived a shooting in eastern Kentucky has given birth.
The Kentucky Humane Society is caring for three horses from the herd, a pregnant mare named Hope, her colt, Knox, and her filly, Diamond, at Willow Hope Farm in Simpsonville.
Hope just gave birth to a healthy colt Sunday.
Twenty-one horses were killed near the border of Pike and Floyd counties back in December. There's a $20,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.
The Kentucky Humane Society said anyone who would like to help name Hope's foal can make a $1,000 donation.
