LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- With a new Indiana state law allowing sports wagering starting in September, Horseshoe Southern Indiana is contusing preparations to roll out a new sportsbook.
Caesars Entertainment, which owns Horseshoe and three other Indiana casinos, said the gaming commission is working to finalize regulations, but the company expects to be up and running with sports betting by the NFL season.
"The biggest, most exciting season within the sports betting world happens to be football season," said Dan Nita, regional president for Caesars Entertainment. "So, the fact that the law goes into effect as of Sept. 1, our goal is to ... take advantage and offer this new amenity for folks for the 2019 football season."
A spokesperson for Horseshoe said it is building a temporary sports betting facility on deck two of its casino boat. There will be a permanent space when the casino moves to land in December.
Caesars also plans to release a sports betting app, but users will only be able to access it in Indiana.
Kentucky lawmakers plan to introduce another sports wagering bill in the 2020 legislative season.
