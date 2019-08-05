LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- As Horseshoe Southern Indiana prepares to open its land-based facility and change its name to Caesars, it is also revealing more about its new sportsbook.
The company tweeted Monday that "The Book" will come to Horseshoe next month. It said that it will share more details about the full-service sportsbook as they become available.
We are excited to announce The Book will be coming to Horseshoe Southern Indiana in September! As more details emerge, we'll be sure to share them here! It will be a whole new experience in sports betting for our guests. Who's ready?! pic.twitter.com/qyUywVWN32— Horseshoe Indiana (@HorseshoeSI) August 5, 2019
Indiana recently passed a law allowing sports betting in the state.
Horseshoe officials haven't responded to a request for comment.
