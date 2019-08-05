LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- As Horseshoe Southern Indiana prepares to open its land-based facility and change its name to Caesars, it is also revealing more about its new sportsbook.

The company tweeted Monday that "The Book" will come to Horseshoe next month. It said that it will share more details about the full-service sportsbook as they become available.

Indiana recently passed a law allowing sports betting in the state.

Horseshoe officials haven't responded to a request for comment.

