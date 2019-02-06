CASINO CONSTRUCTION TIME-LAPSE - COURTESY HORSESHOE INDIANA 2-6-19.jpg

Courtesy Horseshoe Indiana on Twitter

ELIZABETH, Ind. (WDRB) -- Horseshoe Southern Indiana's new casino is starting to take shape.

Progress can be seen in a time-lapse video posted by the casino on Wednesday. Crews started working on the $85 million land-based casino in July 2018.

Horsehoe's current gaming floor is on a boat docked on the Ohio River. The casino chose to move to dry land after a change in Indiana law several years ago. The expansion is expected to be finished by this fall.

The 100,000 square-foot expansion is expected to take about a year to complete. Once it's finished, officials say there will be a Las Vegas-style casino in Southern Indiana. Renderings show a new gaming floor that starts in what's currently the Horseshoe lobby area, as well as redesigned restaurants and event spaces.

