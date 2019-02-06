ELIZABETH, Ind. (WDRB) -- Horseshoe Southern Indiana's new casino is starting to take shape.
Progress can be seen in a time-lapse video posted by the casino on Wednesday. Crews started working on the $85 million land-based casino in July 2018.
Horsehoe's current gaming floor is on a boat docked on the Ohio River. The casino chose to move to dry land after a change in Indiana law several years ago. The expansion is expected to be finished by this fall.
Construction continues on our casino! Check out the time lapse video for the great progress we've made and we hope to see you for a visit soon! pic.twitter.com/IeGvq9SjKg— Horseshoe Indiana (@HorseshoeSI) February 6, 2019
The 100,000 square-foot expansion is expected to take about a year to complete. Once it's finished, officials say there will be a Las Vegas-style casino in Southern Indiana. Renderings show a new gaming floor that starts in what's currently the Horseshoe lobby area, as well as redesigned restaurants and event spaces.
