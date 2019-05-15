ELIZABETH, Ind. (WDRB) -- Horseshoe Southern Indiana will be renamed Caesars Southern Indiana later this year when its land-based facility opens, officials said Wednesday.
The new name comes as Las Vegas parent company Caesars Entertainment aims to open the $85 million facility to replace the riverboat casino in December. The restaurants and other features are expected to follow early next year.
Indiana recently passed a bill to allow sports betting.
"In the building, we will have a full-service sportsbook, lounge chairs and an enormous television screen," said Brad Seigel, general manager of Horseshoe Southern Indiana. "It's an exciting opportunity for us."
The casino will include the following features:
- Wide variety of real slot machines, table games and poker
- New feature bar and lounge, Volt Lounge, with live entertainment each weekend and craft cocktails
- Juno Bar in the center of the gaming floor with several large flat screen TVs encircling the top of the bar
- New VIP Lounge with outdoor balcony and High Limits gaming areas complimented by a private parlor
- Non-smoking gaming area
- Sportsbook for on-site sports betting
Five restaurants will be included as part of the casino. Renovations are also being made to meeting and convention spaces.
The current riverboat casino will maintain normal operating hours during the renovation. Casino officials said the boat will be sold.
Horseshoe Southern Indiana's revenue has been down ever since Derby City Gaming opened in Louisville. Seigel said he hopes the new construction and name change will bring people back to southern Indiana's casino.
"I think as we get to December, I would expect revenue to grow," he said.
Related Stories:
- SUNDAY EDITION | Horseshoe Southern Indiana takes hit after Derby City Gaming opens in Louisville
- Horseshoe Southern Indiana bets big on $85 million dry land expansion
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.