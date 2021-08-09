LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Hosparus Health is requiring all of its employees to be vaccinated, the nonprofit announced Monday.
The hospice and palliative care provider is offering the Moderna vaccine to any of its 625 employees that aren't already vaccinated. Around 71% of its employees are already fully-vaccinated.
Employees are required to have received their first vaccine by Sept. 15 and completed the vaccination series by Oct. 31, according to a news release from the nonprofit that serves 41 counties in Kentucky and Indiana.
"The growing threat of virus variants in our communities has required this action to ensure we protect the lives of all we care for and with whom we work each day," Dr. Bethany Cox, Hosparus Health's chief medical officer, said in a news release. "We did not arrive at this decision lightly, and our goal is not to infringe on personal freedoms. We believe that vaccination is our single greatest tool in defeating COVID-19."
Hosparus is also requiring masks be worn indoors and patients are screened before each visit. Hosparus has required all of its volunteers to be fully-vaccinated since January.
