LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Hostess Brands recalled its soft white hamburger buns and soft white hot dog buns due to possible contamination from Listeria monocytogenes and Salmonella.
According to the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA), Hostess brands has received no reports of illness related to the issue.
No other Hostess products were affected by the voluntary recalls.
It's recommended consumers who have purchased an affected product dispose of it or return it to the place of purchase.
