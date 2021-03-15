LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Members of the Tier-1c group can now sign up for Norton Healthcare's COVID-19 vaccination waiting list.
Tier-1c includes anyone age 60 and above, pre-defined essential workers and anyone 18 and older with chronic conditions, as defined by the CDC, that put them at highest risk for complications from COVID-19.
In a news release, Norton said it plans to continue vaccinating people 60 and older, but expects to have openings for other people in Tier-1c as soon as vaccine supplies increase.
If you're in Tier 1-c, here how to get on the waitlist. Go to NortonHealthcare.com, then click on Vaccine Eligibility in the red box. Then fill in your birthdate to confirm eligibility and join the waiting list after entering your contact information, including your email address.
Once appointments become available, individuals will receive a email with a personalized scheduling link. From that link they will be able to choose their appointment time and location. Currently Norton has four permanent vaccine locations:
- Dixie Highway near the Watterson Expressway, in the retail center off Heaton Road next to Norton Immediate Care Center - Dixie
- Norton Brownsboro Hospital campus – Medical Plaza 2
- Republic Bank Foundation YMCA at 18th and Broadway
- St. Matthews at Dutchmans Lane and Breckinridge Lane, next to Pep Boys
In addition to the above sites, Norton Healthcare will continue partnering with churches, faith-based organizations and other community partners to provide vaccinations at their locations.
