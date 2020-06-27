How to make an appointment for in-person unemployment help next week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Beginning next week, Kentucky will offer in-person assistance by appointment only to thousands of people who still haven't received help with unemployment claims.
According to a release Saturday from the Kentucky Labor Cabinet, Kentuckians can sign up for an appointment in Frankfort, Ashland and Owensboro.
Assistance will be available in Frankfort at the Mayo Underwood Building on Metro Street. The appointments will be available Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and will continue until further notice.
In-person services will also be available by appointment only on Monday and Tuesday in Grayson near Ashland and Owensboro from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Ashland Community and Technical College and the Owensboro Community and Technical College.
You must bring two forms of ID like a driver's license or other photo ID and social security card.
Click here to set up an appointment or call (502) 564-2900.
The Office of Unemployment Insurance and the Kentucky Labor Cabinet are working to identify additional times and locations for in-person services around the state. They said that will be announced soon.
The state opened an in-person center in Frankfort after news of a planned protest earlier in June. Hundreds have been waiting in long lines to process their unemployment claims after the state's system became overwhelmed amid the pandemic.
Copyright 2020. WDRB News. All rights reserved.