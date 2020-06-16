LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- On May 21, Gov. Andy Beshear asked WDRB to share the names of people who are having trouble getting unemployment benefits in Kentucky.
Since then, WDRB has collected hundreds of names to share with the governor's office. At least 100 of the people whose information we passed on have gotten help.
If you would like to submit your information so that we can share it with the governor's office, please use the form below. We are no longer taking information over the phone or by e-mail.
Please understand that only Kentucky unemployment officials can help process your claim. As a media outlet, we cannot do anything more than share your information with the governor's office. Please do not submit your information more than once or attempt to follow-up with us once you have given us your information.