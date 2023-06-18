LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The inaugural Baird Bourbon Cup was held at E.P. Tom Sawyer State Park in Louisville this weekend.
The regional pickleball tournament was held for the past three days with more than 350 players from five states. There was men's and women's singles play, men's and women's doubles play, along with mixed doubles play.
Some teams even had families compete against each other for a chance to earn $7,500 in prizes. The park in east Jefferson County has 16 courts.
"Whether you're a beginner, a novice, a newbie to the game or you want to play at the highest of levels, we've got pros out here to day and we have got people who just started playing," said Ross Carroll, tournament committee member. "This game offers something for everybody."
Event organizers said next year's tournament plans to be even bigger as the sport gains popularity.
