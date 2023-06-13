LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new pickleball tournament is coming to E.P. Tom Sawyer State Park this weekend.
The Baird Bourbon Cup Pickleball Tournament is debuting at the park in Louisville from June 16-18. The tournament has 337 entrants from at least five states who will compete for cash prizes, according to a news release.
The tournament begins at 11 a.m. on Friday with men's and women's singles play. Round robin men's and women's doubles play will go from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Mixed doubles play is planned for Sunday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
"Baird is deeply committed to Louisville and investing in the communities where we do business," Chris Russell, Baird executive marketing director, said in a news release. “We’ve chosen to focus on pickleball because it is a positive, entertaining sport for all ages. We’re pleased to bring the Baird Bourbon Cup to life for the enjoyment of the athletes and to underscore that Louisville is a great place to live, work and play pickleball.”
According to a news release, more than $7,500 in prize money will be awarded to participants.
