LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Hundreds of local kids got a new ride just in time for Christmas.
New Day Ministries and New Covenant Baptist Church partnered Wednesday to pass out bikes to 200 kids.
The groups said a gift from the heart is something that kids in the Chickasaw neighborhood really need this year.
The founder of New Day Ministries said the bikes are also symbols of freedom.
"It's all about showing the gift of love. We use as an acronym, 'love overcomes violence and its effects,'" Tod Moore said. "Dealing with these impoverished communities here, you got to be able to show some love to these kids, especially during COVID-19 and with all of the civil unrest, protests and everything that's been going on. Our kids are hurting."
New Day Ministries is also starting a tutoring and mentorship program at the church.
