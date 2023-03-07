LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky farmers will receive more than $4 million in tobacco settlement funds, Gov. Andy Beshear announced in a news release Tuesday.
Beshear said the Soil and Water Conservation Commission selected 345 farm projects to receive the money.
"When Kentucky’s farming families prosper, so does Team Kentucky," Beshear said in a news release. "Through this funding, our farm owners are able to address issues that impact our environment and implement practices that improve productivity and increase their bottom line."
Targeted projects include alternative water sources for livestock, grassed waterways, fencing and cover crops.
Tobacco Master Settlement funds are given each year by the General Assembly to support the program.
Click here to see the full list of applications approved.
