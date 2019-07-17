LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The ramp from I-65 South to the I-71/64 ramp is closed in Spaghetti Junction after a semi hauling pigs overturned. 

It happened around 7:30 a.m. Some of the pigs are loose on the roadway, and crews are trying to round them up. 

Officials with the Kentucky Transportation say the ramp could be closed for 2-3 hours. 

WDRB's Lexie Ratterman says the pigs were being loaded on a different truck around 9 a.m. Crews will then begin to remove the overturned semi. 

This story will be updated.

