LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Interstate 65 North and South are shut down in Bullitt County after a fatal car wreck.
All lanes in the north and south bound directions are closed by the Shepherdsville exit.
The Shepherdsville Police Department confirmed that at least one person is dead as a result of the crash.
The Bullitt County Sheriff's Dispatch Center could not advise how many cars were involved, whether anybody else was hurt, or how long the lanes will be closed.
Traffic from I-65 is being routed to Preston Highway. Expect significant delays.
To compound problems for commuters, Shepherdsville Police Chief Rick McCubbin tells WDRB that there has been crash between a train and semi on Highway 44. He says there were no injuries, but 44 East will be closed for an indefinite amount of time for cleanup.
This story will be updated as more information is made available.
