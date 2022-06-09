CORYDON, Ind. (WDRB) -- The story of a softball star from Indiana born with half of her left arm is coming to the big screen.
The film is a true story inspired by Lanesville's own Katelyn Pavey.
"Have one arm; born with one arm," Pavey said. "I've faced adversity ever since I was born."
The movie is entitled, "I Can."
"Honestly, I didn't want to make this movie," she said. "I didn't think I had a story to share. Once I talked to Tyler, which is the director, my pastor, I really started praying about it."
This film wades into the family's most vulnerable moments. When Pavey was born, her father believed she was born without a piece of her arm due to how she was conceived - out of wedlock and due to an affair.
"Well, I hope what people get out of this story is perseverance pays off," said Daniel Roebuck, who portrays her father, David Pavey in the film.
For the actors on set, portraying the family's testimony is a responsibility they carried to every take.
"It's both an honor to tell the Pavey family story, but it's a pretty big deal to make the first ever softball movie," Film Director Tyler Samson said.
Faith brought this father daughter duo full circle. David Posey saw his daughter playing softball in the yard one day and realized she had a knack for the sport and from then they grew her talent.
Now, over a decade later, she's a senior at Kentucky Christian University.
"I kind have kind of just been getting used to all of this," said Danner Brown, who plays Katelyn in the movie. "It's been amazing to be around this community and meeting the Pavey family."
Filming is still underway; the movie is set to premiere sometime this winter.
First Capital Christian Church is funding the project as a way to bring scripture to life about faith, love and God.
"I want to help inspire and lead one person to Christ," Pavey said. "I can do that, then I'm doing something."
