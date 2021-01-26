LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Those who travel between Jefferson and Oldham counties might run into a bit of a headache as Kentucky's I-Move project moves forward.
Traffic will be down to two lanes on Interstate 64 east near the Gene Snyder interchange, according to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC), which said the left lane will be closed for several weeks.
"We're starting to work on some bridges in the interchange so we can start moving some traffic around," said Chris Slone, project manager of I-Move Kentucky.
Thursday excavation work, expected to start along I-71 northbound, will cause the rest stop at mile marker 13 to temporarily close.
KYTC is working to widen I-71 and the Gene Snyder and rebuild the I-64/Snyder interchange. The transportation agency is also adding a separate lane on I-71 south to improve access to and from the Snyder.
The goal of the I-Move project is to improve safety and traffic flow on the three heavily traveled corridors, KYTC said. The $180 million project is expected to be completed by the end of 2023.
"No one likes construction," Slone said. "I don't like construction either, but I think they'll be very happy with this project when it's complete."
You can follow project updates on the I-Move Kentucky Facebook page.
Related Stories:
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.