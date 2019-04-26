LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – In a bid to save time and money, Kentucky transportation officials are combining four large interstate construction projects in Jefferson and Oldham counties.
The venture, called I-Move Kentucky, involves road work that’s already been approved, including rebuilding the Interstate 64 interchange at the Gene Snyder Freeway, widening the Snyder and I-71, and adding a new lane at the Snyder and I-71.
In all, the work is expected to cost no more than $180 million, according to Kentucky Transportation Cabinet estimates. The project would start this fall and finish in 2023, or about three years earlier than previously thought.
Kentucky state highway engineer Andy Barber said the project would “reduce congestion, increase safety and greater mobility that’s going to fuel economic development and quality of life for the greater Louisville region and throughout the Commonwealth.”
He also predicted fewer construction delays because the work won’t be done in the “traditional one-piece-at-a-time approach.”
The state is using a new method authorized by the Kentucky legislature last year that allows large projects of up to $300 million to be done using the “design-build” approach. That lets one entity do the design and construction work.
For the interstate project announced Friday, state officials plan to set a cap of $180 million and ask competing firms to submit “add-on” work that also can be wrapped into the total cost, said Matt Bullock, the Transportation Cabinet’s chief engineer for Louisville.
“The expectation is that we’re going to get some more things within our budget amount, which is $180 million,” he said.
The individual projects are:
-Widening I-71 from four to six lanes in both directions, from the Gene Snyder Freeway to Ky. 329 in Crestwood
-Widening the Snyder from four to six lanes in both directions, from Taylorsville Road and I-71
-Rebuilding the I-64/Snyder interchange
-Adding a separate lane on I-71 South to improve access to and from the Snyder
This story will be updated.
