Pictured: in this image provided by family members, Tyler Morrison shows holes in clothing left behind by lightning after he and his brother Riley were struck on Aug. 25, 2023, at the Meadowbrook Golf Course in Lexington, Ky. (Family photo)
Pictured: a sign at a park near the Meadowbrook Golf Course in Lexington warns people to move indoors when severe weather approaches. (WDRB photo)
Pictured: this image dated Sept. 1, 2023, shows a tree damaged by lightning at the Meadowbrook Golf Course in Lexington, Ky., during severe storms on Aug. 25, 2023.
This image provided by family members shows burn marks on Tyler Morrison's neck after he was struck by lightning at the Meadowbrook Golf Course on Aug. 25, 2023. (Family photo)
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two brothers who were struck by lightning on a Lexington golf course during last Friday's severe storms are thankful to be alive, and now they're warning others about taking severe storms seriously.
Riley and Tyler Morrison are still recovering after they were both struck by lightning last Friday while playing golf at Meadowbrook Golf Course in Lexington.
"It was a couple miles out, and we kind of pushed it," Tyler said.
Tyler and Riley never thought their first week of school at the University of Kentucky would end in the hospital.
"Most of the doctors we talked to said that they had rarely seen lightning strike before," Tyler Morrison said.
Pictured: this image provided by family members shows jewelry that was scorched by lightning when brothers Tyler and Riley Morrison were struck by lightning on Aug. 25, 2023, at the Meadowbrook Golf Course in Lexington, Ky. (Family photo)
Pictured: in this image provided by family members Riley Morrison poses with his girlfriend, Chloe Boice, and a dog as he recovers after he and his brother Tyler were struck by lightning at the Meadowbrook Golf Course in Lexington, Ky., on Aug. 25, 2023. (Family photo)
Pictured: in this image provided by family members Tyler Morrison poses with his girlfriend, Eleni Buss as he recovers after he and his brother Riley were struck by lightning at the Meadowbrook Golf Course in Lexington, Ky., on Aug. 25, 2023. (Family photo)
Pictured (left to right): Riley Morrison, Susan Morrison, Tyler Morrison and Eleni Buss. Riley and his brother Tyler were struck by lightning at the Meadowbrook Golf Course in Lexington, Ky., on Aug. 25, 2023. (Family photo)
IMAGES | 2 Lexington brothers struck by lightning on golf course thankful to be alive
Pictured: this image provided by family members shows jewelry that was scorched by lightning when brothers Tyler and Riley Morrison were struck by lightning on Aug. 25, 2023, at the Meadowbrook Golf Course in Lexington, Ky. (Family photo)
Pictured (left to right): Riley Morrison, Susan Morrison, Tyler Morrison and Eleni Buss. Riley and his brother Tyler were struck by lightning at the Meadowbrook Golf Course in Lexington, Ky., on Aug. 25, 2023. (Family photo)
They were on the fifth hole, when they decided to go under a tree to check the weather.
"Next thing I remember, I was in the ER," Tyler said.
"I have no memory of walking down the whole thing under the tree," Riley said.
The impact of the lightning ruptured Tyler's eardrum, ripped his hat and pants and left him unconscious with scars down his body. He was the one that absorbed most of the lightning.
"It's still kind of crazy to think about for sure. It actually happened and we survived," Tyler said. "I was also wearing a couple of necklaces that are like cinched up."
And for Riley, he was left shaken up and nauseous.
"I'm very thankful that I woke up. I was able to make phone call to the right person. Get some help," Riley said.
Riley called his girlfriend Chloe Boice, who called the golf course, their mom and 911. Riley doesn't remember making the call.
"I'm sure it wouldn't be an easy phone call for either side," Riley said.
Susan Morrison, their mom, rushed an hour and a half from Oldham County to the University of Kentucky Hospital to see them.
"She was worried that whole car ride, and our stepfather is a firefighter. So he's kind of got the more calm aspect. He drove while she was freaking out the whole way. So she kind of got her freak-out done in the car. And then, when she got there, she wanted answers," Tyler said.
Doctors ordered CAT scans and IVs and kept them both overnight. Riley stayed in the hospital for about 24 hours. Tyler stayed for four days.
And, this wasn’t the first time lightning has struck the family.
"We have an uncle who was hit by lightning, as well, playing golf. One thing our uncle said, it was kind of like a like a static reset, what he called it, on his body. He said took him a while just to get back to tasting the same way and smelling the same way, and he said it took a while to get back to that and that's probably what we're going to be experiencing for a while," Tyler said.
It's an experience, they'll never forget.
"That's a good lesson to me. (You) should be very cautious about the about the weather because lightning could kind of hit anywhere and obviously hit anyone," Tyler said.
They're still recovering. Riley is already back in class. Tyler has no plans on throwing away his burned clothes.
Tyler is 23 years old. Riley is 19.
They are both studying civil engineering at the University of Kentucky. They grew up up in Oldham County.
WDRB Chief Meteorologist Marc Weinberg said if you can hear thunder then the storm is too close, and you need to go inside. One of the big slogans used is “When thunder roars, go indoors."
Weinberg also said "there are no safe places outside."
He suggests avoiding open fields or hilltops and staying away from water and tall objects like trees.