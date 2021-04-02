IMAGES | Arson investigators looking into vandalism at Wyandotte Park playground

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Fire Department's Arson Bureau is investigating after portions of the playground at Wyandotte Park were set on fire.

The playground has been standing by the old pool house since it was installed in 2016, according to Louisville Parks and Recreation. 

Park officials believe the incident took place late Wednesday. They said the slide, platform and a few panels to the playground were "set on fire and destroyed."

"It's very unfortunate an amenity that neighborhood children have come to enjoy was chosen for this kind of activity just as the weather is starting to improve," Jon Reiter, with Louisville Parks and Recreation, said in a statement to WDRB News.

Louisville Fire Maj. Bobby Cooper said the department's Arson Bureau is investigating but did not have any developments.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Louisville Metro Police Department's anonymous crime tip line at 502-574-LMPD (5673).

