LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A road in Jeffersontown has shut down after the street collapsed Thursday morning.
According to a social media post by the Jeffersontown Police Department, Bunsen Way is closed in the 10200 block. That's near Production Drive and Chenoweth Run Creek.
The collapse occurred at approximately 7 a.m.
An image posted by the police department shows a massive hole in the road where the street collapsed, and a large stream of water can be seen rushing beneath it.
No time frame has been given on when the road will be fixed.
This story will be updated.
