IMAGES | Former UofL coach Chris Mack's Louisville home hits the market for nearly $4M
Listing photo of Chris Mack's Prospect home by Lenihan Sotheby's International Reality
Mack, his wife Christi — who grew up in Louisville — and their three kids moved into the home in 2018 after purchasing it for $3,095,000, according to the real estate listing.
Christi Mack and their kids gave WDRB News a tour of the home a few months after they moved in. The Cardinal emblem could be seen throughout the house, as well as mementos of Mack's time as head coach, all of which can still be seen in the listing photos.
The property has four attached garage spaces, an in-ground pool and pool house, an outdoor fire pit, entertaining spaces, terraces and an elevator. It also features 3,300-square-feet of space in the basement customized by the Macks. A new roof was installed in 2019.
Other features of the multi-floor home include a study, five gas fireplaces, built-in bookshelves, guest rooms, French doors, wet and dry bars, granite countertops, a walk-in pantry, a covered patio, a billiards room, game area, karaoke lounge, and custom-built loft space with four built-in bunk beds and a full bath.
Mack was hired in March 2018 to help restore and rebuild the university's basketball program after the dismissal of Rick Pitino over the program's role in a national scandal in 2017.
In the weeks leading up to his departure, the Cardinals had struggled with five losses in a row, four of them by double-digits — the first time a Louisville team had suffered four double-digit losses in a 5-game span since 1940.
Mack left the university with a record of 11-9 in the most recent season and an overall mark of 63-36 at the school, including a record of 7-15 against teams ranked in the AP Top 25. He led Louisville to the NCAA Tournament in his first season, where it suffered a first-round loss to Minnesota. The team was set for a high seed in his second year as coach when the pandemic scuttled the tournament. The team did not make the field after a COVID-plagued 2020-21 season.
To look at the full real estate listing, including more photos, click here.