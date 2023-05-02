LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Nothing says "Kentucky" like "Drive Your Tractor to School Day."
On Tuesday morning, 23 tractors showed up at Henry County High School in New Castle, Kentucky, for the annual event put on by Henry County Future Farmers of America.
2023 'Drive Your Tractor to School Day' at Henry County High School in New Castle, Kentucky. (Image source: Henry County Schools / Facebook)
2023 'Drive Your Tractor to School Day' at Henry County High School in New Castle, Kentucky. (Image source: Henry County Schools / Facebook)
2023 'Drive Your Tractor to School Day' at Henry County High School in New Castle, Kentucky. (Image source: Henry County Schools / Facebook)
2023 'Drive Your Tractor to School Day' at Henry County High School in New Castle, Kentucky. (Image source: Henry County Schools / Facebook)
2023 'Drive Your Tractor to School Day' at Henry County High School in New Castle, Kentucky. (Image source: Henry County Schools / Facebook)
2023 'Drive Your Tractor to School Day' at Henry County High School in New Castle, Kentucky. (Image source: Henry County Schools / Facebook)
2023 'Drive Your Tractor to School Day' at Henry County High School in New Castle, Kentucky. (Image source: Henry County Schools / Facebook)
2023 'Drive Your Tractor to School Day' at Henry County High School in New Castle, Kentucky. (Image source: Henry County Schools / Facebook)
2023 'Drive Your Tractor to School Day' at Henry County High School in New Castle, Kentucky. (Image source: Henry County Schools / Facebook)
2023 'Drive Your Tractor to School Day' at Henry County High School in New Castle, Kentucky. (Image source: Henry County Schools / Facebook)
2023 'Drive Your Tractor to School Day' at Henry County High School in New Castle, Kentucky. (Image source: Henry County Schools / Facebook)
2023 'Drive Your Tractor to School Day' at Henry County High School in New Castle, Kentucky. (Image source: Henry County Schools / Facebook)
2023 'Drive Your Tractor to School Day' at Henry County High School in New Castle, Kentucky. (Image source: Henry County Schools / Facebook)
2023 'Drive Your Tractor to School Day' at Henry County High School in New Castle, Kentucky. (Image source: Henry County Schools / Facebook)
2023 'Drive Your Tractor to School Day' at Henry County High School in New Castle, Kentucky. (Image source: Henry County Schools / Facebook)
2023 'Drive Your Tractor to School Day' at Henry County High School in New Castle, Kentucky. (Image source: Henry County Schools / Facebook)
2023 'Drive Your Tractor to School Day' at Henry County High School in New Castle, Kentucky. (Image source: Henry County Schools / Facebook)
2023 'Drive Your Tractor to School Day' at Henry County High School in New Castle, Kentucky. (Image source: Henry County Schools / Facebook)
2023 'Drive Your Tractor to School Day' at Henry County High School in New Castle, Kentucky. (Image source: Henry County Schools / Facebook)
2023 'Drive Your Tractor to School Day' at Henry County High School in New Castle, Kentucky. (Image source: Henry County Schools / Facebook)
2023 'Drive Your Tractor to School Day' at Henry County High School in New Castle, Kentucky. (Image source: Henry County Schools / Facebook)
2023 'Drive Your Tractor to School Day' at Henry County High School in New Castle, Kentucky. (Image source: Henry County Schools / Facebook)
2023 'Drive Your Tractor to School Day' at Henry County High School in New Castle, Kentucky. (Image source: Henry County Schools / Facebook)
2023 'Drive Your Tractor to School Day' at Henry County High School in New Castle, Kentucky. (Image source: Henry County Schools / Facebook)
2023 'Drive Your Tractor to School Day' at Henry County High School in New Castle, Kentucky. (Image source: Henry County Schools / Facebook)
2023 'Drive Your Tractor to School Day' at Henry County High School in New Castle, Kentucky. (Image source: Henry County Schools / Facebook)
2023 'Drive Your Tractor to School Day' at Henry County High School in New Castle, Kentucky. (Image source: Henry County Schools / Facebook)
2023 'Drive Your Tractor to School Day' at Henry County High School in New Castle, Kentucky. (Image source: Henry County Schools / Facebook)
2023 'Drive Your Tractor to School Day' at Henry County High School in New Castle, Kentucky. (Image source: Henry County Schools / Facebook)
2023 'Drive Your Tractor to School Day' at Henry County High School in New Castle, Kentucky. (Image source: Henry County Schools / Facebook)
2023 'Drive Your Tractor to School Day' at Henry County High School in New Castle, Kentucky. (Image source: Henry County Schools / Facebook)
2023 'Drive Your Tractor to School Day' at Henry County High School in New Castle, Kentucky. (Image source: Henry County Schools / Facebook)
2023 'Drive Your Tractor to School Day' at Henry County High School in New Castle, Kentucky. (Image source: Henry County Schools / Facebook)
2023 'Drive Your Tractor to School Day' at Henry County High School in New Castle, Kentucky. (Image source: Henry County Schools / Facebook)
2023 'Drive Your Tractor to School Day' at Henry County High School in New Castle, Kentucky. (Image source: Henry County Schools / Facebook)
2023 'Drive Your Tractor to School Day' at Henry County High School in New Castle, Kentucky. (Image source: Henry County Schools / Facebook)
2023 'Drive Your Tractor to School Day' at Henry County High School in New Castle, Kentucky. (Image source: Henry County Schools / Facebook)
2023 'Drive Your Tractor to School Day' at Henry County High School in New Castle, Kentucky. (Image source: Henry County Schools / Facebook)
2023 'Drive Your Tractor to School Day' at Henry County High School in New Castle, Kentucky. (Image source: Henry County Schools / Facebook)
2023 'Drive Your Tractor to School Day' at Henry County High School in New Castle, Kentucky. (Image source: Henry County Schools / Facebook)
2023 'Drive Your Tractor to School Day' at Henry County High School in New Castle, Kentucky. (Image source: Henry County Schools / Facebook)
2023 'Drive Your Tractor to School Day' at Henry County High School in New Castle, Kentucky. (Image source: Henry County Schools / Facebook)
2023 'Drive Your Tractor to School Day' at Henry County High School in New Castle, Kentucky. (Image source: Henry County Schools / Facebook)
2023 'Drive Your Tractor to School Day' at Henry County High School in New Castle, Kentucky. (Image source: Henry County Schools / Facebook)
2023 'Drive Your Tractor to School Day' at Henry County High School in New Castle, Kentucky. (Image source: Henry County Schools / Facebook)
2023 'Drive Your Tractor to School Day' at Henry County High School in New Castle, Kentucky. (Image source: Henry County Schools / Facebook)
2023 'Drive Your Tractor to School Day' at Henry County High School in New Castle, Kentucky. (Image source: Henry County Schools / Facebook)
2023 'Drive Your Tractor to School Day' at Henry County High School in New Castle, Kentucky. (Image source: Henry County Schools / Facebook)
2023 'Drive Your Tractor to School Day' at Henry County High School in New Castle, Kentucky. (Image source: Henry County Schools / Facebook)
2023 'Drive Your Tractor to School Day' at Henry County High School in New Castle, Kentucky. (Image source: Henry County Schools / Facebook)
2023 'Drive Your Tractor to School Day' at Henry County High School in New Castle, Kentucky. (Image source: Henry County Schools / Facebook)
2023 'Drive Your Tractor to School Day' at Henry County High School in New Castle, Kentucky. (Image source: Henry County Schools / Facebook)
2023 'Drive Your Tractor to School Day' at Henry County High School in New Castle, Kentucky. (Image source: Henry County Schools / Facebook)
2023 'Drive Your Tractor to School Day' at Henry County High School in New Castle, Kentucky. (Image source: Henry County Schools / Facebook)
2023 'Drive Your Tractor to School Day' at Henry County High School in New Castle, Kentucky. (Image source: Henry County Schools / Facebook)
2023 'Drive Your Tractor to School Day' at Henry County High School in New Castle, Kentucky. (Image source: Henry County Schools / Facebook)
2023 'Drive Your Tractor to School Day' at Henry County High School in New Castle, Kentucky. (Image source: Henry County Schools / Facebook)
2023 'Drive Your Tractor to School Day' at Henry County High School in New Castle, Kentucky. (Image source: Henry County Schools / Facebook)
2023 'Drive Your Tractor to School Day' at Henry County High School in New Castle, Kentucky. (Image source: Henry County Schools / Facebook)
2023 'Drive Your Tractor to School Day' at Henry County High School in New Castle, Kentucky. (Image source: Henry County Schools / Facebook)
2023 'Drive Your Tractor to School Day' at Henry County High School in New Castle, Kentucky. (Image source: Henry County Schools / Facebook)
2023 'Drive Your Tractor to School Day' at Henry County High School in New Castle, Kentucky. (Image source: Henry County Schools / Facebook)
2023 'Drive Your Tractor to School Day' at Henry County High School in New Castle, Kentucky. (Image source: Henry County Schools / Facebook)
2023 'Drive Your Tractor to School Day' at Henry County High School in New Castle, Kentucky. (Image source: Henry County Schools / Facebook)
2023 'Drive Your Tractor to School Day' at Henry County High School in New Castle, Kentucky. (Image source: Henry County Schools / Facebook)
2023 'Drive Your Tractor to School Day' at Henry County High School in New Castle, Kentucky. (Image source: Henry County Schools / Facebook)
2023 'Drive Your Tractor to School Day' at Henry County High School in New Castle, Kentucky. (Image source: Henry County Schools / Facebook)
2023 'Drive Your Tractor to School Day' at Henry County High School in New Castle, Kentucky. (Image source: Henry County Schools / Facebook)
2023 'Drive Your Tractor to School Day' at Henry County High School in New Castle, Kentucky. (Image source: Henry County Schools / Facebook)
2023 'Drive Your Tractor to School Day' at Henry County High School in New Castle, Kentucky. (Image source: Henry County Schools / Facebook)
2023 'Drive Your Tractor to School Day' at Henry County High School in New Castle, Kentucky. (Image source: Henry County Schools / Facebook)
2023 'Drive Your Tractor to School Day' at Henry County High School in New Castle, Kentucky. (Image source: Henry County Schools / Facebook)
2023 'Drive Your Tractor to School Day' at Henry County High School in New Castle, Kentucky. (Image source: Henry County Schools / Facebook)
2023 'Drive Your Tractor to School Day' at Henry County High School in New Castle, Kentucky. (Image source: Henry County Schools / Facebook)
2023 'Drive Your Tractor to School Day' at Henry County High School in New Castle, Kentucky. (Image source: Henry County Schools / Facebook)
2023 'Drive Your Tractor to School Day' at Henry County High School in New Castle, Kentucky. (Image source: Henry County Schools / Facebook)
2023 'Drive Your Tractor to School Day' at Henry County High School in New Castle, Kentucky. (Image source: Henry County Schools / Facebook)
2023 'Drive Your Tractor to School Day' at Henry County High School in New Castle, Kentucky. (Image source: Henry County Schools / Facebook)
2023 'Drive Your Tractor to School Day' at Henry County High School in New Castle, Kentucky. (Image source: Henry County Schools / Facebook)
2023 'Drive Your Tractor to School Day' at Henry County High School in New Castle, Kentucky. (Image source: Henry County Schools / Facebook)
2023 'Drive Your Tractor to School Day' at Henry County High School in New Castle, Kentucky. (Image source: Henry County Schools / Facebook)
2023 'Drive Your Tractor to School Day' at Henry County High School in New Castle, Kentucky. (Image source: Henry County Schools / Facebook)
2023 'Drive Your Tractor to School Day' at Henry County High School in New Castle, Kentucky. (Image source: Henry County Schools / Facebook)
2023 'Drive Your Tractor to School Day' at Henry County High School in New Castle, Kentucky. (Image source: Henry County Schools / Facebook)
Students who drove in with tractors received an escort from the Henry County Sheriff's Department.
Copyright 2023 by WDRB Media. All rights reserved.