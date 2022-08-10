Jack Harlow

Jack Harlow at The Homies 3rd Annual Kickball Tournament at U of L.

 Eric Crawford

LOUISVILLE, KY. (WDRB) -- Jack Harlow might be a rapper, but at a Louisville stadium on Wednesday night he wasn't performing. He was playing kickball.

Harlow, local hip-hop group The Homies and some of the biggest UofL, UK and LouCity stars competed in a kickball tournament at Jim Patterson Stadium.

This was the third year for The Homies Celebrity Kickball Tournament. Harlow took pictures and talked with fans, who were excited to see the hometown rapper.

"So to be able to come back to the city, you know, not performing and just putting on a different event where it's not so much about him, it's more about the city, the people from the city that were shaped by the city just as he was," Drew Thomas, with Harlow's management team, said. "So it's nice to bring it all together."

Money made from the tournament will be donated to Norton Children's Hospital and AMPED, which is a music program that also provides musical equipment to kids who can't afford it.

