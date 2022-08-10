IMAGES | Jack Harlow at The Homies 3rd Annual Kickball Tournament at U of L
Jack Harlow
Jack Harlow at The Homies 3rd Annual Kickball Tournament at U of L.
Eric Crawford
Jack Harlow with Joey Wagner at The Homies 3rd Annual Kickball Tournament at U of L.
Eric Crawford
Jack Harlow fans
Fans wait for a glimpse of Jack Harlow at The Homies 3rd Annual Kickball Tournament at U of L.
ERIC CRAWFORD
Jack Harlow with Peyton Siva at The Homies 3rd Annual Kickball Tournament at U of L.
Eric Crawford
Jack Harlow kicks it with a young fan at The Homies 3rd Annual Kickball Tournament at U of L.
Eric Crawford
Jack Harlow at The Homies 3rd Annual Kickball Tournament at U of L.
Eric Crawford
This was the third year for The Homies Celebrity Kickball Tournament. Harlow took pictures and talked with fans, who were excited to see the hometown rapper.
"So to be able to come back to the city, you know, not performing and just putting on a different event where it's not so much about him, it's more about the city, the people from the city that were shaped by the city just as he was," Drew Thomas, with Harlow's management team, said. "So it's nice to bring it all together."
Hancock, Siva, Wood Van Treese
Luke Hancock, Peyton Siva, Eric Wood and Steven Van Treese before The Homies 3rd Annual Kickball tournament at the University of Louisville.