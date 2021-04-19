A team of window washers from Pro Clean International dressed in costumes to wash the windows of the hospital. From the outside on Chestnut Street, you could see four superheroes including Superman, Iron Man, Spider-Man and Deadpool descending on wires from the roof. April 19, 2021
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Superheroes complete with capes scaled Norton Children's Hospital on Monday.
A team of window washers from Pro Clean International dressed in costumes to wash the windows of the hospital. From the outside on Chestnut Street, you could see four superheroes including Superman, Iron Man, Captain America and Deadpool descending on wires from the roof.
The team surprised patients several stories up with waves and smiles.
IMAGES | Window washers bring smiles to sick kids at Norton Children's Hospital
