LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new exhibit featuring creepy crawly critters opened this week at the Louisville Zoo.
It's called IncrediBUGS and showcases 18 enormous animatronic bugs. Visitors can wind through the zoo and see things like beetles, ants, butterflies, a ladybug, a stinkbug and a hissing cockroach.
The zoo's director brought a few bugs to the WDRB studios Thursday morning to show off.
"Arthropods are so important to our ecological system," Louisville Zoo Director Dan Maloney said in a news release. "We hope this exhibit offers a glimpse into their world so that guests can walk away with a better appreciation of their dynamic role."
The exhibit is free with zoo admission or membership.
