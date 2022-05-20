LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Hoosiers are banding together on Facebook to help parents get the baby formula they need.
The Indiana Formula Shortage Help Group began about a week ago. Since then, it's grown from 100 members to 700.
Allexa Antrobus, who founded the Facebook group, said she's in awe of the number of Hoosiers stepping up to help each other.
"People are running to the stores, taking pictures, posting pictures of what's in the stores, what stores they're at," Antrobus said. "We're having a difficult time, especially with the really specialty formulas."
Help is on the way to families nationwide through the White House's "Operation Fly Formula."
A shipment of three specialty formulas from Nestle could be in Plainfield, Indiana, just southeast of Indianapolis, this weekend. Antrobus said the shipment will help, but it's only a temporary solution.
Thursday, the head of the Food and Drug Administration told lawmakers that Abbott Nutrition's Michigan formula plant, the largest in the U.S., could be up and running again as soon as next week.
The plant has been closed since February amid contamination problems and several formula recalls. The FDA announced a preliminary agreement with the manufacturer earlier this week to restart production, pending safety upgrades and certification.
After production resumes, Abbott said it could take about two months until new formula begins arriving in stores. FDA Commissioner Dr. Robert Califf said Thursday that it will be "a few weeks" before supplies return to normal levels, especially in rural areas that aren't near distribution hubs.
