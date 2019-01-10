LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The impact of the government shutdown is trickling down to beer and wine drinkers.
According to a report from WXIN Fox 59, breweries, distilleries and wineries in Indiana and Michigan are taking a financial hit.
That's because the agency that issues permits for businesses to open and create new products is closed.
It's forcing some businesses to delay openings or putting out new products.
And the problems may not end when the shutdown does.
When the Alcohol and Tobacco Tax and Trade Bureau reopens, there's expected to be a backlog, and that has business owners worried.
