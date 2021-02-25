LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- More and more Hoosiers are becoming eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine, further intensifying a race to get vaccinated for people young and old.
But there are also several Hoosiers getting shots who may not be eligible under state requirements because of standby and waiting lists being generated at hospitals and clinics, according to Fox 59.
There are two sides to that story, but technically, none of those clinics are in the wrong. On one hand, the state wants clinics to have standby and waiting lists to make sure no doses are wasted. On the other hand, they want the lists only to include those who are eligible.
"Be patient. We're all waiting with you," said Monica Heltz, public health director for the Fischers Health Department. "We all want everyone to be vaccinated right now. We are having to stick with the eligibility requirements laid out by the state department of health."
Outside of health departments, Meijer pharmacies in Indiana also started vaccinations this week, complete with waitlists. Regardless of where you get the the shot, the first dose guarantees you the second dose.
