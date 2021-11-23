LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Indiana is continuing to ask for donations for Afghan evacuees at Camp Atterbury with collection spots across the state.
According to a news release, several Indiana National Guard armories serve as collection sites for new, donated items for Operation Allies Welcome.
Location sites include:
- New Albany: 2909 Grant Line Road, New Albany
- Columbus: 2160 Arnold Street, Columbus
- Evansville: 3300 E. Division Street, Evansville
- Terre Haute: 3614 Maple Avenue, Terre Haute
Sites are open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, but is closed Nov. 25 and 26. Items in high need are closed-toed shoes, men's pants, bras, bottle brushes and fingernail clippers. Only new items in original packaging are accepted.
