PAOLI, Ind. (WDRB) -- Sisters Kayla and Kirsten Bailey are still numb.
The sister that cheerfully woke Kayla up, bright and early, for virtual learning and also helped Kirsten care for her firstborn child, is now gone.
Kyndell Bailey, 15, died Sunday night in a wreck on County Road 490 North between Paoli and Orleans, Indiana.
"There were a lot of people who loved her, and I just hope she realized that," Kirsten Bailey said.
According to Indiana State Police, the Pontiac car Bailey was in lost control, flipped multiple times and landed on its roof in a field just off the road.
"Our family has a piece missing," Kayla Bailey said through tears. "And our family will never be the same."
Bailey wasn't alone in the car. Two teen males were injured, and Jocelyn Phillips, 16, was also killed.
Phillips' mother, Pam Phillips, describes her daughter as "an eccentric, eclectic mix of all things good."
"She will leave a huge void in a lot of people's lives — not just her family," Phillips said. "She just had a magical way of making you feel comfortable around her. You know, you could talk to her for five minutes and feel like you'd known her for 15 years."
Phillips will soon help launch a scholarship in her daughter's name that will help local at-risk students seek vocational skills. She hopes family members and friends will consider supporting that effort — and the Ram Academy at Paoli Junior-Senior High School — in lieu of flowers.
"That was the group of people she migrated to," Phillips said. "The ones that just didn't quite fit anybody's mold, but they understood each other, and they were there own little group."
Meanwhile, Kayla and Kirsten Bailey describe Kyndell, their sister, as a quirky soul who had a small circle of very close friends.
"She loved to draw. She loved art," the two said with smiles. "We actually found out that she had a tattoo that she drew herself."
Though the pain is tough, they say the close-knit Orange County community is helping them, as it embraces the two families — both forever changed.
"We all want to say thank you to everyone for the prayers, kind words, and the support," Kayla Bailey said. "We are so grateful to all of you in this incredibly hard time."
ISP is still investigating the crash. Sgt. David Henderson said it's believed that weather wasn't a factor, but speed may have contributed to the crash. Henderson said all four weren't wearing seat belts.
Phillips said a memorial account for her daughter has been established at Mid-Southern Savings Bank. A memorial account for Bailey has been set up at the Springs Valley Bank.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.