LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A war zone. That's how Indiana Congresswoman Erin Houchin said Border Patrol described the border when she visited Texas this week.
She stopped by a migrant center where she met unaccompanied minors. Houchin said the most alarming thing was the number of people coming across the border.
"We heard from ranchers who used to warn their children to look out for rattlesnakes and are now far more concerned of encounters with illegal migrants," Houchin said in a news release. "We heard from law enforcement and border patrol agents alike that the cartels in Mexico have more resources to evade capture than they have to ensure safety."
The Indiana congresswoman believes in addition to an expansion of the border wall, the Border Patrol needs many more agents and more technology.
