LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- If you get a text about COVID-19 relief money, it could be a scam, according to the Indiana Department of Revenue.
DOR officials are warning Hoosiers who have received a text message that says: "You have received a direct deposit of $1,200 from COVID-19 TREAS FUND. Further action is required to accept this payment into your account."
Officials say the text includes a fake web address and scammers are trying to trick people into giving away their personal information.
If you get a similar text, email phishing@irs.gov with the date, time and phone number that texted you.
