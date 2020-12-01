LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Distilleries in Indiana say they're at risk of shutting down if Congress doesn't extend existing tax breaks.
On Dec. 31, if the Craft Beverage Modernization and Tax Reform Act hasn't been extended, distilleries will do what they can to avoid a 400% federal tax increase.
Hoosier distillers say the act allowed them to expand their operations in Indiana and other states.
"It's allowed us to hire seven new team members here and actually expand in our production facility," said Matt Lamping, founder of 8th Day Distillery. "Buying domestically made equipment and continuing to buy grain from local farmers here and continue to provide support back into the community."
Indiana Sen. Todd Young sent a letter Tuesday to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, asking to make the act permanent.
