LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An Indiana firefighter has died from COVID-19 after becoming exposed to the virus on the job.
John Schoffstall, a firefighter with the Terre Haute Fire Department, fell ill after documented exposure to COVID-19 several days before his death, according to a release from Supporting Heroes.
Schoffstall's death is considered a line-of-duty death because he contracted the illness while on the job. The 41-year-old was an 11-year veteran of the fire department and also served as a member of the Terre Haute Fire Department Pipes and Drums.
Officials say he is survived by his wife and two children. Funeral arrangements are pending. Anyone wishing to share their condolences can do so on the Supporting Heroes website.
