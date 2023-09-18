LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb finished his third trip to Japan focused on manufacturing and mobility.
Holcomb arrived in Japan on Sept. 8 with representatives of Indiana Economic Development Corporation. They met with Japanese manufacturers to discuss collaboration across business, innovation and community, according to an news release.
"It was great to be back in Japan last week, honoring the longstanding Indiana-Japan relationship and its significant contributions to our shared communities and cultures," Holcomb said in a news release. "Indiana and Japan share similar values, economies and visions for the future. Bolstered by our strong friendship and drive for new innovations, I’m confident this is just the beginning of success for both Indiana and Japan as we work together to advance next-generation manufacturing, develop the future of mobility, and experience exciting times ahead."
Holcomb also joined representatives from 10 U.S. states for the annual U.S. - Japan Association conference in Tokyo. Holcomb also met with Japanese government leaders to talk about partnerships and economic development.
