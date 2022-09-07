LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Indiana's governor has chosen a replacement for a judge who resigned after being arrested on a domestic violence charge.

Gov. Eric Holcomb appointed Justin Mills to the Crawford County Circuit Court seat on Wednesday.  

Mills will replace Judge Sabrina Bell, who resigned in July after being arrested on a domestic violence charge in May. Bell had been mired in controversy since being involved in an Indianapolis shooting in 2019. She had been suspended over the course of an investigation into allegations of misconduct after her arrest in May. 

A graduate of Indiana State University with a law degree from the Southern University Law Center in Louisiana, Mills has practiced law since 2011, and in Crawford County since 2014. He will be sworn in at a later date, Holcomb said.

