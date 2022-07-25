LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A southern Indiana judge who has been mired in controversy since she was involved in an Indianapolis shooting in 2019 has resigned.
Crawford County Circuit Judge Sabrina Bell's resignation was announced in a news release that came down from Indiana State Government Monday afternoon.
According to the release, Bell had been suspended over the course of an investigation into allegations of misconduct after she was arrested by Indiana State Police in May on a domestic violence charge.
The alleged incident occurred on April 12, and Bell was charged with Domestic Battery in the Presence of a Child Less than 16 Years Old.
Following that incident, Judge Bell stepped down for her race for re-election and she was suspended.
In addition to resigning, Bell agreed to forfeit her law license for 150 and not to see seek or accept any judicial office in Indiana state courts in the future.
Shortly after her arrest in May, Bell issued a statement promising to provide more information:
"My time will come friends and I will share with you everything," Bell said in a public Facebook post. "I have nothing to hide and no reason to hold back any longer. I'm looking forward to speaking my truth and being able to heal from it and being free."
Previously, Bell’s controversy stretched back to Indianapolis where she and two judges from Clark County were reportedly out drinking on May 1, 2019, and decided to go to the Red Garter Gentlemen’s Club in downtown Indy at 3 a.m.
After finding the gentlemen’s club closed, the judges walked to a nearby White Castle on South Street. According to court documents, Bell was intoxicated at the time and flipped off two men in an SUV who reportedly yelled something while driving past.
Two men — Alfredo Vazquez and Brandon Kaiser — exited the SUV and a physical altercation ensued with two of the judges being shot by Kaiser. Court documents allege Bell never attempted to de-escalate the conflict and instead assisted in provoking the men.
The other judges involved in the incident were Andrew Adams and Bradley Jacobs, both of Clark County. Bell was suspended after the incident. Adams pleaded guilty to misdemeanor battery. All three judges were charged with misconduct.
Kaiser was charged with multiple felonies for the shooting. In February 2020, Kaiser claimed self-defense in the shooting. Still images from the shooting outside the White Castle were submitted as evidence in his claim.
