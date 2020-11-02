JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -- Three men vying for Indiana's highest political office hit the campaign trail Monday pushing for votes ahead of a highly-anticipated election.
Incumbent Gov. Eric Holcomb stopped in Jeffersonville to tout the state's growth and give credit to southern Indiana for much of that success
"You just look around, it's been a renaissance over the recent years," Holcomb said of Clark County. "That comes with leadership and teamwork and that continuity."
Holcomb highlighted the state's success in the economy, workforce and infrastructure. He said the state is growing under his leadership and continues to do so through a pandemic.
"We're going to get out there, and we're going to be able to sell, sell, sell, especially on the other side of COVID-19," he said. "Because folks are watching us not just manage our way through COVID-19. They're watching us grow our way out of it."
However, both Democratic candidate Dr. Woody Myers and Libertarian candidate Donald Rainwater feel that change is needed, especially given the state's current battle with COVID-19.
"There's a lot to do, and with my experience as the state health commissioner and as a physician and as a leader in a number of organizations, I know that we'll need to assemble a new team to get the job done, and I'm ready to do it," Myers said. "If you're happy with the 16 years of lack of progress, if you're happy with the economy in a recession, COVID-19 numbers out of the roof and not a clear strategy to change things, then you shouldn't vote for me, because I'm going to tackle each one of those very differently, and we're going to make progress that we haven't made before."
Rainwater was critical of Holcomb's response to the pandemic and said government should lay out fact for Hoosiers to make decisions themselves.
"We really want to look at what is the role of government supposed to be in our lives versus what it has become," he said. "We want to get it back to what we believe it's supposed to be, which is secure our individual rights."
As we head into the final hours before Election Day, the two candidates fighting to push Holcomb out of office said it's time for a change in the Hoosier state.
"There is a limited government, personal freedom option that guarantees that we'll do things a lot differently than they've been done the last four years," Rainwater said.
Holcomb told reporters Monday that he believes results will be known by the end of election night Tuesday.
