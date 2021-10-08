LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An Indiana high school football player is using his kicking skills to raise money for cancer research, FOX59 reported Friday.
Caleb King, a kicker for Westfield High School, has raised more than $2,000 for cancer research. After every kick and point, donations and pledges are raised.
"Cancer is one of the things that when everyone thinks about it, they automatically assume death. They think the worst," King said. "I just want to like get to the point where we can just say that that's just another kids' strep throat or something like that. Just something that we can move past and live a happy and fulfilled healthy life."
The team near Indianapolis has seen the impact of cancer first-hand. Players' mothers have been diagnosed with breast cancer, and there are two cancer survivors on the roster.
"He's a great football player, but he's an amazing kid," said Jake Gilbert, the head football coach at Westfield High School. "And he's taken tremendous initiative to try to raise money, to make a difference."
The senior has tallied 32 points from extra points and field goals this season. The money raised will go to Alex's Lemonade Stand, which works to end childhood cancer.
For more information on the fundraiser led by King, click here.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.